Olivia Rodrigo joins Gracie Abrams for major confession session

Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams’ latest meetup led to a sweet exchange of admiration.

Posted on Tuesday, July 7, the pair sat down for a Spotify conversation about their friendship, personal lives and careers.

Fresh off the release of her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Rodrigo couldn't contain her excitement for her fellow pop star's upcoming record.

With Abrams’ new album Daughter From Hell dropping in a matter of days, the Drivers License hitmaker was bursting with compliments and shared that one of her favourite songs on the upcoming record is Afflictions.

“It feels pure, but also very mature,” the two-time Grammy winner remarked, with Abrams noting that it’s the only straightforward love song on Daughter From Hell. “It feels like the love is very deep and not superficial.”

“It is,” the Taylor Swift Eras Tour opener agreed, revealing that she finds it difficult to write about love. “I can’t write about it much. When I’ve tried to write about it before, it kind of diminishes what it actually feels like. But that [song] is super real for me.”

Afflictions, set to release as Abrams’ 13th track of third studio album Daughter from Hell on July 17, is likely about Abrams’ relationship with Paul Mescal, whom she’s been dating for about two years.