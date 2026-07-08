Meghan Markle ‘proud’ of Harry as he takes bold step for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle proved the world wrong by standing right behind her husband, Prince Harry, especially in a time when he made a daring decision against his family to protect Archie and Lilibet.

The former working royal was offered a royal stay by King Charles when it was revealed that he was bringing his family to the UK.

However, it was not enough for the Duke, and the reason was serious security concerns. After being denied 24 hours of taxpayer-funded security during the Sussexes' trip, Harry decided not to bring Archie, Lilibet, and Meghan to London.

As per Heat, “Harry knows full well people are rolling their eyes and using this as yet another stick to beat him with, but as far as he’s concerned, none of that matters because his family comes first and always will.”

An insider revealed Meghan’s reaction to Harry’s bold move.

“Meghan is proud that he’s standing his ground. She doesn't want to spend the whole trip looking over her shoulder or having to constantly worry about where they're able to take the children and what sort of threat they might face. That's not the sort of visit either of them had in mind,” the source shared.

Prince Harry might have ‘upset’ King Charles for refusing his offer, but he won’t compromise the safety of Meghan and their children.