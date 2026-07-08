Prince Harry makes final decision on 'reunion' with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Harry's final decision on reunion with Sarah Ferguson laid bare

The royal family might be on tenterhooks about what Prince Harry's UK visit will produce amid speculation and warnings.

However, the Duke of Sussex is likely to be all too aware that his relationship with his family hangs in the balance.

He knows that one wrong step could inevitably spell the end of any hopes that he and Meghan Markle will ever be welcome back into the royal fold.

As per a new claim, Harry has carefully curated a list of the people he would like to see, and there’s one royal who we’re told has not made the cut by a long stretch.

Despite previously showing her support for Meghan Markle, describing her as ‘modern and fabulous’, the Sussexes know that any association with Sarah Ferguson would be a huge ‘risk’ he is not willing to take at such a delicate juncture.

The insider told Closer, "Sarah was one of the few people within the family who publicly supported them time and again, so it’s understandable that she’d want Harry to return the favour. But it’s just never going to happen."

They went on to explain, "Fact is, Sarah can’t do anything to help Meghan now so why would she show her any support when doing so would only hurt her brand? She simply can’t risk it."

Likewise, the source says Harry finds allegations that have emerged surrounding Sarah’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ‘reprehensible’.

He has never spoken about her publicly but did refer to his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in his 2023 memoir, Spare, writing: "Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security.

Now the source adds, "He and Meghan have been as gentle as possible about it, but they’ve let Beatrice and Eugenie know that they don’t want to hear from their mother again."

The insiders went on to claim: "Sarah has been sending messages through Eugenie and Beatrice for quite some time, trying to chip away at Harry's resistance because she’d dearly love to see him and Meghan again."

"She swears this isn’t about getting their sympathy, she's insisting that it's for their benefit. They’ve been treated terribly by the royal family and so has she, and in her view they’d do well to form an alliance, or at the very least establish a friendship since they're in the same boat."