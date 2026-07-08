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King Charles set to host reception at Palace after Harry's emotional message

Prince Harry continues his UK visit even after major royal snub and surprise court ruling

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Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

King Charles set to host reception at Palace after Harrys emotional message
King Charles set to host reception at Palace after Harry's emotional message

King Charles has decided to host a major reception at St James's Palace as his estranged son Prince Harry continues his UK visit even after London High Court's shock verdict in his privacy case.

The British monarch, accompanied by Princess Anne and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will host a reception for recipients of the King's Award for Enterprise at St James's Palace.

The Duke of Sussex was denied accomodation at Buckingham Palace after his team missed the deadline to respond to the Palace's offer. The Palace later withdrew it.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex claimed despite their earlier statement they understood that the offer to stay at the palace had been "withdrawn" - a decision they described as "disappointing".

Hours after Mr. Justice Nicklin dismissed Harry’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited following a 46-day trial, the Duke of Sussex released a joint statement with fellow claimant Baroness Doreen Lawrence on Tuesday, July 7.

“We came to Court seeking justice and accountability. But we have received neither,” Harry and Baroness Lawrence said.

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