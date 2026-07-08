Prince Harry surprises royals with secret visit for confidential meeting

Prince Harry left his relatives in surprise as he made a discreet arrival at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Wednesday for a series of confidential meetings connected to the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Royal Hospital Chelsea is a historic retirement and nursing home for around 300 veterans of the British Army, located on a 66-acre site in London.

Harry, 41, slipped onto the grounds of the veterans' nursing facility through a side entrance shortly before 12.30pm, successfully bypassing assembled journalists and photographers.

Harry's visit seems to be a tribute to the royals as it was founded by King Charles II in 1682 and designed by Sir Christopher Wren, it houses the iconic Chelsea Pensioners.

Princess Kate has deep ties to the Royal Hospital Chelsea and the surrounding Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in West London, which serves as a leading cancer center.

The Princess received her own cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea and famously returned there for a major engagement as joint royal patron.

The duke, who founded the adaptive sports competition for military personnel and veterans after being inspired by America's Warrior Games, arrived in Britain on July 6 for the countdown celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex had been expected to accompany her husband to the Royal Hospital Chelsea engagement but pulled out of the London leg of his trip.

Her absence was confirmed on July 4, with security concerns cited as the reason Meghan, 44, would not travel to the capital.

The couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are also staying away from London.

Queen Camilla was observed being driven past the Royal Hospital Chelsea roughly 40 minutes prior to Harry's arrival. She was travelling to the Wimbledon tennis championships when her vehicle passed the venue where Harry would shortly be conducting his Invictus Foundation business.