Travis Kelce finally shares proposal details after MSG wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has revealed the inside story of how he proposed to Taylor Swift, and it turns out he was plotting the whole thing while she was sitting right next to him recording his podcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the details in the season four finale of New Heights, the podcast he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, released days after his Madison Square Garden wedding to Swift on 3 July.

Reflecting on his favourite memories from the season, Kelce named Swift's appearance on the show in August 2025 as one that will stay with him forever, not just because it became their most-watched episode of all time, but because of what he was quietly planning throughout the recording.

"During that recording, the entire time I'm planning like, I'm gonna ask this woman to marry me after this," he recalled.

While Swift was busy taping the episode, a crew had descended on his home garden to set the scene for the proposal, according to Page Six.

The plan was to have everything ready so that the moment the recording wrapped, he could get down on one knee.

"Obviously, the beginning of it, with Taylor, is one I'll remember forever," Kelce said of the season. Jason agreed that the episode had been remarkable.

"It was, by far, our most viewed episode of all time," he said, with Travis adding simply, "It was pretty fun." Jason's response, "It was incredible", drew laughter from his younger brother.

When Travis turned the tables and asked Jason to name his own favourite season memory, the retired NFL star struggled to come up with anything that could compare.

When a producer off-camera began listing guests, Jason somewhat dismissively passed over his own wife Kylie, saying he talked to her every day.

Travis was having none of it. "Don't you do that to Kylie. You should be lucky you get to talk to Kylie every day," he shot back.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in September 2025 with a joint Instagram post captioned: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Around 1,000 guests attended their wedding celebration last week, including Swift's close friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, as well as most of Kelce's teammates.

Swift first spoke publicly about their relationship in her 2023 Time Person of the Year interview, describing them at the time as "just two people supporting each other doing what we love."

Less than two years later, they were married.