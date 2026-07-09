Why Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley split?

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley split reasons revealed

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have separated after less than three years of marriage, with sources revealing that communication difficulties and Antonoff's particular way of doing things created tension between the couple.

A source told Page Six that Antonoff "could be very particular about how he liked things" and that Qualley often felt her perspective wasn't given equal weight.

"He'd often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn't always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight," the insider said.

"Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret."

A separate source described the relationship to PEOPLE as "rocky," with another noting the pair are "figuring things out." The split was confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday.

The first public hint that something was wrong came when Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on 3 July without Qualley, accompanied instead by his sister Rachel at both the rehearsal dinner on 2 July and the ceremony the following day.

Rumours circulated that Qualley was too busy filming to attend, but a source told TMZ on Wednesday that she had already wrapped production on King Snake in June and was not due to begin her next project, Possession, until considerably later.

In hindsight, there had been signals for months.

In April, Qualley changed her Instagram handle from @isimostar, a reference to her husband's song Isimo, to @sarahmargaretqualley23.

Fans also noticed that Bleachers had quietly dropped the song Margaret, written about the actress, from their setlist; the last performance of the track was on 13 June, according to Setlist.fm.

On Wednesday morning, Qualley deleted their wedding photos and removed all traces of Antonoff from her Instagram, leaving only a single image of the two of them laughing together from last February.

The pair still follow each other on the platform.

Antonoff was seen on Wednesday still wearing his wedding ring.

The last time the couple were publicly spotted together was at the Grammy Awards in February. They married in August 2023.