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Meghan Markle ‘reacts' to Harry's shocking depiction in bombshell article

Alarm bells ring in Montecito as Harry, Meghan deal with serious crisis alone

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Published July 09, 2026

Meghan Markle ‘reacts’ to Harrys shocking depiction in bombshell article
Meghan Markle ‘reacts’ to Harry's shocking depiction in bombshell article

Meghan Markle made her feelings clear after a bombshell article revealed shocking details about Prince Harry’s party boy era.

After facing a huge legal setback in his privacy case against the UK tabloid, Daily Mail’s journalist Charlotte Griffiths broke her silence and shared her side of the story about the infamous ‘intimate’ exchange between her and the Duke.

Among many claims, some of them left the Duchess of Sussex ‘horrified.’

The royal commentator called Harry a “practical joker” who placed a “white pill” on her tongue. She said it was “almost certainly paracetamol.”

The drama did not end here. She also made an allegation against Harry for shooting a white pheasant dead.

Now, Woman’s Day revealed Meghan’s alleged reaction towards the back-to-back setbacks faced by Harry when the couple is doing long distance.

“Obviously, Meghan is well aware of this article. Apparently, she’s read it all the way through, and as anyone might imagine, she finds it cringeworthy as hell and incredibly unfortunate,” the source said.

The article is said to be quite “eye-opening” for the former working royal.

Meghan left “horrified” learning Harry put a pill on Charlotte’s tongue. Also, the claim that he accidentally killed a pheasant “mortified” the Duchess.

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