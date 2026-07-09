Queen Camilla sparks new meme following Wimbledon appearance

Queen Camilla was in the Centre court on Wednesday as she watched the Wimbledon semi-finals, which also turned out to be a memorable day for Britons.

Arthur Fery became the second wildcard in Wimbledon history to reach the semi-finals, following the 2001 champion Goran Ivanisevic. The 23-year-old is now also the fifth British man to reach the semi-finals in the open era.

Camilla appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed the game. The royal, who was dressed in a sky-blue dress, was trying to beat London heatwave with a special accessory that caught the attention of eagle-eyed watchers.

Moreover, a candid moment was turned into a hilarious meme following the exciting win.

King Charles’s wife was seen holding a mini fan to try and keep herself cool in the hot weather. Although, a photo was taken to capture an interaction between Camilla and a former British champion, people were distracted by the hilarious moment that was playing out including the woman sitting behind her.

A user on X share the photo and wrote, “Christ, how powerful is Camilla’s fan?”

“Well played,” one fan wrote.

“The best tweet i’ve seen in a long time,” a user wrote with a slew of laughing emoji.

Another agreed, “This just gave me laugh”.

One X user mentioned, “I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed this lady today. I was thinking that she walked off the set of Falcon Crest in the 19080s and straight into the royal box. Impressive hair.”

“that fan must've been working overtime in that heat lol, would love to see more Wimbledon takes from u.”

It all seemed to have come out in good humour as Buckingham Palace released a video of highlights, where Camilla seemed to enjoyed her time.