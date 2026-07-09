Prince William gives tough competition to King with 'biggest mission yet'

Prince William seemed to have set the bar for his reign even before his ascension as he takes on his biggest mission yet for the people.

King Charles, who has been facing major controversial issues relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to family drama and dealing with his cancer battle, has done some meaningful work during his time. However, William seems to be stealing the spotlight with his work.

The Prince of Wales announced his flagship charity project in 2023, which was inspired by his late mother Princess Diana, called Homewards. The programme targets the issue of homelessness with not just providing means to survive but also to address the root cause.

According to a report by i Paper, Vicky Spratt, shared the behind the scenes of the mission that William has been pursuing. She shared that “homelessness is a huge problem, one that politicians continually fail to get a grip on”.

She argued that critics of the royal could say that ‘he could do more, ‘this is only so much money’ and that the ‘scheme is only going to run for five years’.

The reported pointed about that William’s method could succeed where governments have struggled, with the plan of ‘Housing First’ and “worrying about everything else after”.

The idea is to test solutions which will solve the problem of rough sleeping and sofa surfing. If homelessness is the experience of not having a home and we can give people housing first, then surely the rest will follow.

This could be a major power move for William if he finds a way to resolve a problem the governments couldn’t do in all this time.