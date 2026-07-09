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Prince Harry leaves London as clock ticks on royal reunion

Prince Harry’s team issues update on key event as discussions take place for private meeting

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 09, 2026

Prince Harry leaves London as clock ticks on royal reunion
Prince Harry leaves London as clock ticks on royal reunion

Prince Harry has kicked off the final leg of his UK visit as talks for a possible meeting are held privately between the Palace and the Sussex team.

The Duke of Sussex was seen at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital on Thursday for an event which is understood to be organised by the Well Child charity, an organisation that the royal holds dear to his heart for nearly 20 years.

Details of the event have not yet been released officially but Harry’s next stop will be in the Midlands on Friday to commence the one-year-to-go event for the Invictus Games.

The Duke’s team for the sporting event shared highlights from the preparations that are taking place, especially as they debuted the ‘Spirit of Invictus’ train.

It would mark the countdown for the event which will kick off in 2027.

Prince Harry leaves London as clock ticks on royal reunion

It is unclear if Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be able to make it since Harry is “frantically” trying to arrange for extra security.

Amid this turmoil, sources have previously revealed to Page Six that Harry is running out of time for his children to meet their grandfather.

The King has reportedly ordered his Palace aides to communicate with the Sussex camp to arrange a meeting in their busy diary schedule. It is expected that the meeting could happen over the weekend. However, it all remains to be seen.

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