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Palace shares King Charles, William exciting update amid Harry setback

King Charles, Prince William, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne unite to celebrate milestone

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Web Desk
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Published July 09, 2026

King Charles, Prince William, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne unite to celebrate milestone
King Charles, Prince William, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne unite to celebrate milestone

King Charles’ office issued an exciting update on King Charles, Prince William and the key members of the royal family amid Prince Harry’s setback.

On July 9, the official royal family’s social media account released delightful photos from the past, celebrating 200 years of the Zoological Society of London.

As per ZSL, “It is a science-driven conservation charity, creating a future where wildlife can thrive.”

The first photo showcased Princess Elizabeth standing alongside penguins in 1939. Then, the second iconic picture showed Prince Philip meeting Toto the elephant in 1963.

Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward were also part of the collage.

However, a special moment which grabbed the attention was a father-son photo. Beaming King Charles and Prince William tour the tiger enclosure in 2013.

According to Buckingham Palace, “Later today, The King and Queen will visit @ZSLLondonZoo to mark its 200th anniversary. This will mark The King’s first visit as Patron of ZSL, a role held by every monarch since 1828.”

The new post by the royal family came after the Duke of Sussex suffered a legal setback in his years-long case against UK tabloids.

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