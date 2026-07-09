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Royal family makes baby announcement with heartfelt photo: 'New joy'

Queen delights fans with royal baby news, fans extend warm wishes

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 09, 2026

Queen delights fans with royal baby news, fans extend warm wishes
Queen delights fans with royal baby news, fans extend warm wishes

Royal family made an exciting announcement about a new baby.

On July 9, Queen Rania of Jordan took to her official Instagram page and revealed that her daughter is expecting a second baby.

Jordan’s royal family released a heartwarming photo, showcasing Princess Iman with a baby bump, while her husband and daughter stand right beside her.

Queen Rania wrote, “A new joy is on the way… Congratulations to Iman, Jameel, and my darling Amina, who's going to be a big sister! May God grant you a safe delivery and bless your future.

“The grandchildren's club is growing, and we couldn't be happier for Iman, Jameel, and soon-to-be big sister Amina!”

Fans in the comments section celebrated the special update.

One fan wrote, “My dear, may you be safe, my beautiful princess.”

“Congratulations! May God grant our dear princess a safe delivery,” another penned.

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