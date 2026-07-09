Sarah Ferguson makes bold move amid Harry's UK trip

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, has reportedly reached out to Prince Harry amid his ongoing rift with the royal family.

Andrew's ex-wife reportedly sent a message to the Duke amid her royal downfall and exit from the royal lodge over her connections with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Fergie, 66, had hoped that she and Harry could build an ‘alliance’ together, according to a new report.

An insider claimed to Closer that she has been sending Harry messages through Eugenie and Beatrice for quite some time.

They went on to explain that the former Duchess had no other option except making new allience after her fall from grace.

She was trying to chip away at Harry's resistance because she’d dearly love to see him and Meghan again.

However, Harr has already been informed by his team taht his allience or contact with Fergie could land him in new trouble.

The Duke can’t stomach the things Sarah has gotten caught up in, and more just keeps coming out.

The Sussexes have been as gentle as possible about it, but they’ve clearly let Beatrice and Eugenie know that they don’t want to hear from their mother again.

The Insider explained why Fergie trying to make contacts with the Harry, claiming: 'She swears this isn’t about getting their sympathy, she's insisting that it's for their benefit. They’ve been treated terribly by the royal family and so has she, and in her view they’d do well to form an alliance, or at the very least establish a friendship since they're in the same boat."