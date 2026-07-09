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Prince Harry team issues statement as King Charles gives second chance

Duke of Sussex holds key meeting as Archie, Lilibet royal reunion is still on cards

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Published July 09, 2026

Prince Harry team issues statement as King Charles gives second chance

Prince Harry has been putting a bright smile on his face in back-to-back UK appearances, but deep inside, there must be turmoil following a soul-crashing court verdict and royal reunion drama.

On July 8, the Duke of Sussex was photographed with his core team members ahead of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

His team shared, “As part of our One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, it was fantastic to bring together our international community for this year’s Team Manager Summit.

The purpose behind the summit was to “connect, share experiences and collaborate” as they are supporting competitors on their Invictus Games journey.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us, including our Founding Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, for helping make it such a valuable day,” the statement concluded.

Now, this fresh update about Prince Harry came amid a new report circulating related to a possible reunion between King Charles and the Sussexes despite the fallout.

According to the Mirror, conversations are going on behind the scenes.

“The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it,” the source claimed.

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