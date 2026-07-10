Prince Harry breaks silence on key duty after Meghan's bombshell announcement

Prince Harry, who stepped back from his duties as working royal in 2020, has left fans in surprise with his comments during a classic royal duty at UK hospital stop.

Prince Harry joked that he was out of practice with one specific royal task as he shared a laugh with patients at Birmingham Children’s Hospital on July 9, 2026 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse.

The Duke left everyone in stitches with his witt when he was assigned the task of cutting a celebratory cake. Harry appears little hesitant to place the knife, joking, “I haven’t cut a cake for a very long time.”

It was quit inocence of the royal who laid it bare in a hilarious way after the announcment that Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will join him in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex has pulled out of attending the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham. She had been due to attend alongside her husband, Prince Harry, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on Friday.

According to a new report, the Duchess is traveling to the U.K. with her children for the first time since 2022.

The Duke of Sussex also, also Patron of WellChild, made a speech to families. He's in the United Kingdom to mark one year until the Invictus Games 2027.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020 and relocated to California to raise their children, Prince Archie, now 7, and Princess Lilibet, who was born in the United States and is now 5.