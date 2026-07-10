Meghan Markle faces immense pressure as she arrives in UK after years

Meghan Markle has been holding her breathe as meeting with King Charles is on the cards after years of estrangement.

The Duchess of Sussex, alongside her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is set to arrive in the UK but not to take part in Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

The reason for the trip is to finally let Archie and Lilibet meet and get to know their grandpa, King Charles.

However, Woman’s Day revealed that Meghan is pretty “nervous” about putting her foot on UK soil after bombshell statements against the firm, given her image among Britons.

The source said, “Plans are tentatively in place for the whole family to enjoy FaceTime with the King.

“Barring any last-minute dramas or second thoughts, that will go ahead at a private venue at some point in the next 48 hours.”

The Duchess of Sussex has been trying to stay calm and looking forward towards a successful UK visit.

“Meghan is nervous, understandably, but she’s doing her utmost to stay calm and approach the trip with an open mind,” an insider told.

Fans are expecting to see a glimpse of Archie and Lilibet reuniting with King Charles after years of family tensions.