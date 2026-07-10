Alix Earle, Lando Norris fuel romance rumours with new outing

Alix Earle and Lando Norris continued to keep fans guessing about the status of their relationship.

The F1 driver and the TikTok star has been spotted together again amid swirling romance rumours.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9, the 26-year-old racer and Alix, 25, further fueled the rampant chatters with their latest outing.

The two were photographed at The Twenty Two in London, England. While Lando was seen running out of the hotspot, the GRWM videos maker left with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Alix has been seen with Lando. The pair first sparked romance rumours last month in Cannes, France after she attended an F1 race in Monaco.

So far, it is unknown if Alix and Lando are just friends, or if there is any possibilibity of them being more than friends.

For the unversed, Lando is a British Formula 1 driver who competes for McLaren. He joined Formula 1 in 2019 and has become one of the sport’s leading young drivers.

As for Alix, she is an American social media personality who rose to popularity posting Get Ready With Me videos on TikTok in which she shares details of her personal life.