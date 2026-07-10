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Katie Price reacts to Gareth Gates' surprise appearance in 'Nothing To Hide'

The former glamour model, 49, is finally telling her side of the story in the Sky documentary series

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July
 The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July

Katie Price has shared her reaction after one of her exes made a surprise cameo in her documentary, Nothing to Hide.

The four-part documentary from Sky delves into her personal and professional life, from her early modelling career to her failed marriages and public scandals.

The series features interviews with Katie's family members and former partners, but it was Gareth Gates’ appearance that left the mum-of-five shocked.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner appeared on This Morning, where she told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley told that she had not expected Gareth to agree on interview.

'Alot of people said to me, which is fine, But then surprisingly, even Gareth. When filmmakers said, 'We are interviewing Gareth, 'I am like 'Are you kidding me? 'No!' she said.

Katie went on to reveal that she had not seen or spoken to the singer in years, adding:

'So I am like, What did he say? Imagine going back 26 years, we were really into each other. And I think people think it was just a one-night thing. Then he completely ghosted me, and I am like What have I done?'

Meanwhile, Katie also admitted she regrets giving a tell all interview in 2002 about her relationship with Gareth.

However, Katie's ex-husband Peter Andre decided not to appear in the documentary.

The documentary is available on Sky and streaming service Now from 8 July

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