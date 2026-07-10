Bobby Brown reflects on his life changing moment: ‘feels like 20 years'

Bobby Brown talks about unexpected live boost

Bobby Bobby Brown is celebrating nearly four decades of Don't Be Cruel—and the R&B icon says one controversial moment unexpectedly helped turn the album into a cultural phenomenon.

Looking back on the record that produced classics like My Prerogative, Every Little Step, and the title track, Brown admits time has flown.

"It really feels more like 20 years," he said. "It feels like 20 because I constantly perform these songs and I realized that it is 38 years that this music has been out there."

The album sold more than 12 million copies worldwide, but Brown believes one headline-making incident gave it an extra push.

"Unfortunately, it would have to be the time I got arrested in Georgia," he recalled.

"That was unfortunate but that's when the record actually went viral or what they call viral today. Everybody started buying the album and that's when I knew that this was something special, coming from my heart and from the producers [Babyface and L.A. Reid] that I worked with."

As for his favourite song? Brown doesn't hesitate.

"It's always 'My Prerogative,'" he says. "But I love doing 'Roni' and 'Every Little Step'. I love performing all of the songs on that album."

Now 57, Brown says experience has changed his outlook.

"I'm doing wonderful. I'm feeling great. I'm in the mood to perform. I'm just blessed and grateful for everything that's coming my way."

He's bringing that gratitude to the stage with a special anniversary concert celebrating Don't Be Cruel, proving the hits—and the memories behind them—still haven't lost their magic.