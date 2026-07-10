King Charles won't welcome Harry back to palace without Archie, Lilibet?

King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion has been linked to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's return to the Palace, acccording to a new report.

The British monarch, is said to be 'fed up' with his estranged son Prince Harry drama, however reunion with grandchildren hangs in balance, a royal expert has claimed.

The 77-year-old King wants to see his Montecito grandchildren but insists any visit must be strictly private and properly planned.

The claim comes from British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard amid reports that The Mirror's report that the Duke of Sussex is "frantically" trying to secure private security for his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two young children in the UK.

"Of course, grandfather Charles wants to see his Montecito grandchildren," said Chard.

The expert went on to explain why the royals are still reluctant to welcome Harry back to the palce, saying: "He just does not want the Sussex drama. King Charles is fed up with the rolling media briefings, the last-minute changes of plan, the security fight being litigated in public and in court.

"Then there was the accommodation offer made, declined and then re-requested. The visit with the children is confirmed, then canceled and then maybe back on. It pulls the monarchy into a circus it cannot control."

According to Chard, the reputational damage is already done.

The expert claimed: "To bring the Sussexes back into the fold publicly now would look like the institution surrendering to pressure."

"If Harry and Meghan want the king to meet his grandchildren, it will have to be strictly private, properly planned and without the press in tow. The Sussexes will have to agree to the king's terms to avoid the royal family becoming the laughingstock of the world," siad the author.

After reports that the prince would visit the UK with his family, the government declined his request for police protection outside royal residences, prompting him to travel alone on July 6. He is expected to remain there through July 11 for events highlighting the Invictus Games.

It is unclear whether he will meet with his father or if his family will join him before the end of his trip. The Telegraph reported that Meghan is expected to travel to Britain this week with the children.