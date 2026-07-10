King Charles has one important task before Commonwealth Games can begin

King Charles and Queen Camilla will officially launch the Games on 23 July, joining athletes, volunteers and spectators from across the Commonwealth at the OVO Hydro as Glasgow welcomes the sporting event for the first time in more than a decade.

The ceremony will bring together all 74 competing nations and territories, with one of the evening's most symbolic moments seeing King Charles read the message he placed inside the King's Scotland Baton before officially declaring the Games open.

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Scotland's most decorated athletes, will also take part, which will be broadcast live by 5.

Sir Chris said: "It is an absolute honour to attend the opening of Glasgow 2026 with the King and Queen. "A home Games is always a special occasion and I have so many wonderful memories from competing in the Commonwealth Games myself.

Celebrations will also feature Scottish sporting legend Sir Chris Hoy, who was chosen by the monarch to begin the historic King's Baton Relay after Charles launched it at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day.

Unlike previous editions, Glasgow 2026 introduced a unique twist to the relay, with each of the 74 competing teams receiving its own baton to decorate.

The relay began in Trinidad and Tobago before travelling across the Commonwealth and arriving in Scotland earlier this month, where it has been visiting communities and sporting events ahead of the opening ceremony.