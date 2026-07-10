Andrew receives new warning after Harry's power show in UK

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has landed in new trouble as Virginia Giuffre's family is said to be actively working to bring him in front of Parliamentary hearing, according to a new report.

The former Duke might be in shock to learn that the hearings, revealed by Giuffre's brother Skye Roberts, could be modelled on US Congressional proceedings, including possible witnesses.

Roberts' plans come amid his campaign to examine Jeffrey Epstein's British connections.

He also made it clear that he will travel to Britain shortly to seek a meeting with Andy Burnham, the Makerfield MP widely anticipated to succeed Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

"I think the UK is at a really pivotal moment. I could see the same structure starting to get created there with the House Oversight Committee here," he explained.

The former prince was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest came after Thames Valley Police said they were assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material with the sex offender.

Later, he was released under investigation and have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

"There are a lot of things going on with Parliament. We are actively working behind the scenes to guide that. Stay tuned. One hundred per cent, you will be seeing lots of UK stuff coming forward," he stated.

His wife Amanda added they were "pushing for a formal inquiry in the UK."

He said: "I do know for certain they did reach out, they are taking this very seriously and wanted to be very clear they are investigating sexual misconduct."