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Princess Kate defies painful allergy in brave polo return with William

Prince William's charity polo match continues remarkable fundraising legacy with Kate by his side

By
Web Desk
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Published July 10, 2026

Princess Kate defies painful allergy in brave polo return with William
Princess Kate defies painful allergy in brave polo return with William

Before Prince William took to the polo field, Princess Kate caught the eye as she arrived at the Guards Polo Club accompanied by the Prince of Wales' equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Rob Dixon.

The Princess of Wales watched from the sidelines as William saddled up for the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup, as his 15th appearance in the annual match.

This year's tournament is expected to push the event's fundraising total beyond an impressive £15 million, with proceeds supporting a wide range of charities championed by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Among the beneficiaries are Wales Air Ambulance, The Royal College of Paramedics, Shout, Tŷ Hafan, The Forward Trust, Evelina London Children's Hospital, the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, We Are Farming Minds, The Passage, and the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Kate's appearance came just hours after Prince Harry carried out engagements in Birmingham, placing the royal brothers on separate public duties once again.

Years ago, William and Harry regularly played in polo matches together, making this year's event another reminder of how much has changed within the family.

Despite previously revealing that she is allergic to horses, the Princess has remained a familiar face at William's charity polo matches over the years, It is a tradition for her as she continues to support both her husband and the charitable mission behind the event.

Prince William arrived in a cream linen jacket paired with dark trousers ahead of taking the field.

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