Queen Camilla feeds food to naughty ‘buddies’ in rare royal moment

Queen Camilla left fans amused after her video with a ring-tailed lemur posted by Buckingham Palace.

On July 10, the royal family shared that the 78-year-old royal celebrated 100 years of Plumpton College by feeding her new naughty companions.

King Charles office said, “Earlier this week, The Queen met students and staff, toured Plumpton College’s specialist facilities, including its new lemur enclosure, and unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark a century of land and environment education at the South Downs campus.

“Her Majesty also heard about the College’s continued contribution to the food, farming and wine sectors.”

Queen Camilla’s update was given by the Palace ahead of Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s UK visit.

Earlier, it was reported that the Queen asked King Charles to let her be a part of any kind of meeting with the Sussexes for key reasons.

Sources have reported that Camilla aims to protect her husband from granting any favours to the Montecito couple, as this could be detrimental to his reign.

Harry and Meghan have been known for allegedly misusing their royal privileges.