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Christopher Nolan shares one staunching message for ‘The Odyssey' critics

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ will land in theaters on July 17

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Published July 11, 2026

Christopher Nolan shares one staunching message for ‘The Odyssey’ critics
Christopher Nolan shares one staunching message for ‘The Odyssey’ critics

Christopher Nolan is not losing sleep over The Odyssey backlash.

The Oppenheimer director has faced angry fan debates before–and he’s not letting the early noise around The Odyssey change his approach.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker recently addressed criticism from figures including Elon Musk and members of Donald Trump’s MAGA base, who have already voiced concerns about the upcoming epic despite not having seen it yet.

Nolan’s reaction? Don’t judge a movie before the first frame even plays.

“Comes with the territory,” Nolan told The Telegraph (via Variety). “But look, these conversations that happen before people see the film – they’re always irrelevant because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet.”

The director knows a thing or two about handling passionate fan reactions. Before The Odyssey, he spent years navigating the expectation surrounding Batman while creating his acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy.

“Remember, I spent 10 years of my life dealing with Batman,” Nolan said. “When I came on Begins, writers and artists had been working on this beloved character for almost 65 years, and a lot of freighted thoughts were out there about what he represents.”

He said the experience taught him to focus less on outside opinions and more on creating the strongest version of a story he believes in.

“What you have to do is honor the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can,” he explained.

He added that even when adaptations differ from what fans imagined, audiences often appreciate the effort behind them.

“All I can do is make the best film I possibly can in the most sincere way. It’s very different from how anyone else would do it, but that’s what adaptation is.”

The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026.

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