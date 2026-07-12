Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reaction to King Charles reunion: 'Happy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their true feelings about their much-anticipated reunion with King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, met the monarch and Queen Camilla on July 10 at Highgrove House.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King hosted the Sussexes at his private country residence in Gloucestershire.

However, it is not expected that any photo or further details about this private family meeting will be released.

Now, the Daily Mail claimed that Harry and Meghan were 'happy' on Friday ahead of their reunion with Charles.

Before joining his family for a royal meetup, the Duke stepped out for a one-year Invictus Games countdown event, and he was passing bright smiles.

The source shared, "Harry turned up at Invictus with a massive smile plastered all over his face. Everybody was looking absolutely delighted. It wasn’t just acting.

"Liam [Maguire], his UK aide, looked absolutely like the cat that had got the cream as well. Then rumours started to go round that they were going to Highgrove."

Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were with King Charles for almost an hour, and the news of their reunion delighted royal fans across the world.