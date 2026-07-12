Buckingham Palace shares exciting video after Archie, Lilibet royal welcome

Buckingham Palace released a rare video after King Charles hosted his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at the royal home.

On July 12, the royal family joined tennis fans to celebrate the upcoming men's final with a delightful message.

King Charles' team shared a video from the past, showcasing King George VI playing at Wimbledon.

The statement reads, "On the final day of another thrilling @Wimbledon Championships, to all those who have participated, did you know….

"100 years ago, in 1926, His Majesty’s grandfather King George VI became the first and only member of the Royal Family to compete at Wimbledon, playing in the Gentlemen’s Doubles. It was, alas, a resounding defeat!

…Ah, well, there’s always the strawberries!"