Britons give verdict on Prince Harry after one key engagement in UK

Prince Harry prompts heartfelt reaction after small child gives verdict on the royal

Prince Harry has his fair share of critics in his home country and it has grown over time especially since he left to settle in Montecito and the royal rift deepened.

Many royal commentators and royal fans have labelled him many negative things but Harry’s interaction during his final engagement for the UK trip melted many hearts.

Harry visited the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers summer festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire. The charity, which he has been supporting for a long time, aims to help bereaved military children, who’ve lost a parent.

While posing for a photograph, a child unexpectedly climbed onto the Duke of Sussex’s lap, prompting a sweet reaction from him.

“What are you trying to do?” Harry said as he saw the small child and played along. “Are you trying to climb on me? Okay.”

“He does indeed carry the genes of the late Princess Diana,” one social media user said.

“If children are attracted to a person ... you got to know for certain that this person is a good soul. And Harry is just that,” another noted.

Harry was also dubbed “the children’s prince” and they felt that Diana is “smiling down at him”

“Children can sometimes sense a good soul.”

“Cute innocent boy who senses Harry's welcoming aura so climbs up for a pose.”

Some also targeted how the how much hate and trolling that the media presents is not the whole truth.

“So who says nobody wants him here… [smiley face] great reception wherever he goes.. palace and media vendetta,” one pointed out.

There were also some who believed that Harry could very well have taken on royal duties.

“Seeing him like this and how relaxed he has been doing these events makes me wonder if he really did want to step back from royal duties ?”