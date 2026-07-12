Archie, Lilibet honour late grandmother Princess Diana: Details

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s visit to the UK is understood to be an emotional one.

Not only did the Sussex children finally reunite with their grandfather King Charles, they also seemed to have visited a place associated to their late grandmother Princess Diana.

According to a report by The Sun, the Duke of Sussex was seen leaving Althorp, the childhood home and resting place of his mother, on Saturday, where Meghan and their two children were expected to visit.

Ever since Meghan and the two children have touched down on British soil, no one has seen them in public. It is unclear if they have flown back or are still in the UK somewhere.

However, the report claimed that Harry had wanted to take Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, on their first trip to Diana’s grave, on an island in the Northants estate. It has not been officially confirmed but it is understood to have taken place quietly.

This was reflected in the way Prince Harry revealed how his family continues to honour the beloved royal in their household as Harry spoke to a teen about it in his latest UK engagement.

Harry attended an event to support Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity, where he shared traditions for Diana’s birthday on July 1 and death anniversary on August 31.

“Yes, we do lemon drizzle cake,” Harry told the 16-year-old named Sebastian, whose father, Rev. John Hill, served in the Royal Navy and died in June 201

“I think traditions are really, really important,” he explained, adding: “Especially when they’re sweet.”