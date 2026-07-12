King Charles offers best gift to Archie, Lilibet: 'Absolutely delighted'

King Charles sends gift to Archie, Lilibet: 'Absolutely delighted'

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet must be over the moon after receiving a special present from their grandfather, King Charles, following years of estrangement.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the monarch alongside their kids at Highgrove. Queen Camilla was also present at the private family affair.

Now, a childcare expert has analysed the impact of the royal meeting on Archie and Lilibet, stating that the best gift the monarch has given them was "emotional security" from this reunion.

Speaking to The Daily Express, Jo Frost shared that she is absolutely delighted to hear about the much-anticipated meet-up between the royals and the Sussexes.

"Grandparents play an incredibly important role in a child's life. They offer children another layer of unconditional love, emotional security, family history, wisdom, patience & understanding with a sense of belonging," the expert added.

Jo shared that the bond between grandparent and grandkids is pretty important as the older members of the family "create memories and traditions that can stay with them for a lifetime."

According to her, such connections aren't just delightful moments, but they contribute to a child's "emotional resilience, confidence and overall wellbeing."