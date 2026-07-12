Duchess Sophie takes daring decision as she helps kick off new chapter

Duchess Sophie, ever since her promotion from the King, has been exuding a more confident sartorial approach in her recent outings and it turning out to have its own ‘effect’.

Prince Edward and his wife have always preferred to be low-key working royals, but given the magnitude of engagements and royal duties that they perform at the behest of the monarch, Sophie has been experimenting more with her style.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the Honorary President of LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), attended the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Farm in Hitchin, last week.

There, she met farmers, environmental experts and exhibitors to learn more about regenerative agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

She also took the opportunity to show off her new hairstyle, the shortest she has worn in the last 15 years or so. She was also dressed in one of her favourite designers, Penelope Chilvers, who seemed to be ecstatic to have Sophie choose her creation.

“What a wonderful moment to see Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh wearing Penelope Chilvers from head to toe while championing British farmers and agricultural innovation,” Penelope wrote for the royal.

“After 24 years dedicated to crafting beautifully made footwear, last season marked the beginning of our next chapter,” she continued.

“As we continue to build a wardrobe designed to sit effortlessly alongside our signature footwear, we were delighted The Duchess chose to wear our bestselling Goldie boots with the Lancaster denim skirt and silk bow blouse.”⁠