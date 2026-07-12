King Charles Office marks Duchess Sophie’s radio debut with notable gesture

King Charles’s secret weapon is not only a pro at handling diplomatic tasks and royal duties, but it seems she has a knack for another thing that the public had been unaware of.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was announced as a surprise cameo for the BBC radio show, The Archers, and a behind the scenes clip showed how confidently Sophie pulled off the reading.

The royal had been promoting regenerative agriculture and sustainable farming practices recently given her role as the Honorary President of Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF).

Hence, she played herself in the role for the appearance.

“In case you missed a very special cameo in The Archers this week, take a little look behind the scenes as Ambridge welcomed Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to the Borchester Show,” the BBC shared.

The royal family then went onto share the special appearance Sophie made, in which she looked effortlessly charming and impeccable even during rehearsals.

She was joined by actors Tim Bentinck, who plays David Archer, David Troughton, who stars as Tony Archer, and Susie Riddell, who appears as Tracy Horrobin.

This follows after Queen Camilla also made an appearance in the soap back in 2011. King Charles’s wife is also a self-confessed Archers fan and acted out her role as the president of the National Osteoporosis Society, in a special episode to mark The Archers' 60th anniversary.