Matt Damon grants fan's hilarious request at ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere

Matt Damon granted a hilarious fan request by signing an unexpected item at The Odyssey premiere.

The 55-year-old actor’s latest fan interaction was one that even he probably did not see coming.

While greeting supporters at the event on Saturday, July 11, at the PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, the Interstellar star approached an excited fan who flashed a potato in front of him saying she brought it as a gift.

Being a good sport, Damon laughed and quickly gave an autograph before leaving. The hilarious moment turned into a tribute to one of his most beloved roles.

As the fan showed the item, someone from behind the crowd shouted a reference to Damon’s 2015 sci-fi hit The Martian, instantly making the connection clear.

The potato is a playful nod to the film where the actor played astronaut Mark Watney, a character stranded on Mars who famously survives by growing potatoes while trying to find a way back home.

Damon’s sweet gesture left the fan stunned and delighted by the rare autograph moment.

The moment came as he promoted his epic fantasy film directed by Christopher Nolan in Mumbai.

This marked the director’s first-ever movie premiere in India. Nolan was joined on the red carpet by the film's lead stars, Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas.