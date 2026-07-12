Is Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton's romance over?

Is Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance over?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship faces fresh rumours.

It took just one Instagram rumour for fans to start writing the end to freshly brewed love story of Kim and Lewis.

Social media lit up after users claimed the couple were no longer following each other, sparking instant breakup speculation.

But before the internet declares the romance over, there’s an important detail many seem to have missed.

The theory is not backed by any statement from Kardashian or Hamilton. In fact, longtime Formula 1 followers were quick to point out that Hamilton has a unique Instagram habit–he rarely follows individual people, choosing instead to follow mostly brans accounts.

In other words, the alleged unfollow may not be the relationship clue fans think it is.

For now, neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has commented on the rumours, leaving the online detective work based almost entirely on social media assumptions.

Away from the gossip, both stars have plenty on their plates.

Hamilton is fully focused on his Ferrari chapter after committing to the iconic Formula 1 team through the 2027 season, continuing his push near the front of the championship battle.

Kardashian, meanwhile, is balancing her ever-expanding business empire with television projects, fashion ventures and her ongoing criminal justice reform work.

When two of the world’s biggest celebrities are dating, even the smallest online move can trigger a wave of theories. This time, however, the evidence appears thinner than many fans first believed.

Until either Kim Kardashian or Lewis Hamilton says otherwise, reports of a breakup remain exactly what they are–rumours fueled by social media, not confirmed reality.