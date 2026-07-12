Bunnie Xo chooses healing over headlines after Jelly Roll split

Bunnie Xo is proving that not every viral moment is worth keeping online.

The Dumb Blonde host revealed she deleted the podcast episode about her divorce from Jelly Roll¬–even though it reportedly earned around $100,000–because she refused to let one painful chapter define her.

“I took it down because I realised I just don’t want one of the hardest moments of my life to become a permanent headline,” she explained. “I don’t want to live in that.”

Bunnie said the episode “served a purpose” because “it was real, it was honest, and it came from exactly where I was emotionally in that moment,” but admitted she now wants the space to grieve privately.

“I will only tell you guys my part in the demise of my marriage,” she added.

Despite the episode’s success, money was not enough to change her mind.

“But, I don’t care about the money,” she stressed. “If I cared about the money, I would have left it up and let it get another f–king 100 grand.”

The podcast also gave Bunnie a chance to address photos of her kissing 24-year-old reality TV star Dylan Wolf over the Fourth of July.

“[It’s] not an issue at all,” she said of ex Jelly Roll’s reaction, adding that he “gets it.”

While calling the kiss “so sweet,” she insisted, “I’m not dating anyone. I don’t want to date anyone. I am here for fun, baby.”

As for whether she regrets the holiday PDA?

“So what I got kissed under the f–king fireworks? I hope I get kissed under f–king 10 more fireworks shows,” Bunnie said. “But I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be.”