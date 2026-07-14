Princess Anne promotes King Charles mission in key political affair

Princess Anne endorsed King Charles' message on a global platform alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

On July 14, a series of photos was released showcasing the royal couple in a meeting with the President of South Korea.

On behalf of the King, the key members of the royal family called upon President Lee Jae Myung at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Korea, today.

Anne promoted his brother's mission of strengthening UK ties with foreign political forces.

Earlier, Princess Anne and Sir Tim took part in a sombre event, honouring British and Commonwealth service members killed in the war.

They attended a service at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, South Korea, today, to mark the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Imjin River.