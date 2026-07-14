Sarah Ferguson plans secret UK family reunion as she stands by Andrew

Sarah Ferguson may have worried about her future, believing things would never go her way again — but her focus is now on family and moving forward.

The former Duchess of York has, somehow, accepted that her days as a public royal figure are over, however, she still hopes to spend more time in Britain with her daughters and grandchildren.

Fergie's secret plan to return to Britain has been revealed as she sees her future with her own people.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother knows there’s no road back to public life. She wants a normal family life surrounded by the people she loves.

The 66-year-old is also well aware of teh fact that there won’t be a warm welcome for her from the royal family or London’s social circles after her fall from grace over her connections to the late convited paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to new claims, Ferguson remains devoted to her husband Andrew as she has never abandoned the former prince.

The former cpouple's bond has survived everything, and she has no intention of turning her back on him now, claims Rob Shuter, citing an insider.

On the other hand, the mother of two worries that returning could expose her to fresh legal scrutiny or even the possibility of arrest.

“Whether those fears are justified or not, they’re very real to her, and they’ve kept her away,” claimed the source.

Andrew's ex-wife was last seen publicly in the spring of 2026 at the exclusive Mayrlife wellness clinic in Altaussee, Austria. Wherease, her last major royal appearance before that was at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral in London in September 2025.