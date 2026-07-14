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Princess Diana's niece shares her 'walking dream' moment in hot red

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer captures summer glamour at dream destination

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Web Desk
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Published July 14, 2026

Princess Dianas niece shares her walking dream moment in hot red
Princess Diana's niece shares her 'walking dream' moment in hot red

Lady Amelia Spencer has delighted fans with a series of sun-soaked holiday photographs.

Princess Diana's niece shared her glamorous getaway on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

The 34-year-old aristocrat posed beside a stunning infinity pool at the five-star Regnum The Crown resort in Belek, Antalya, with the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean providing the perfect backdrop.

Amelia looked bold in a red textured bikini, believed to be from swimwear brand Seafolly, featuring an underwired top and high-waisted bottoms. 

She completed the look with aviator sunglasses as she enjoyed the sun at the luxury resort.

Captioning the photograph on Instagram, Amelia wrote: "Walking on a dream," while tagging the resort as her location.

The post was soon filled with messages of admiration from friends and followers, including her twin sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, who appeared to suggest she was behind the camera.

"Unreal. Who took these?" Eliza wrote, with three fire emojis and a spy-face emoji.

Lady Kitty Spencer, Amelia's older sister, also shared her reaction by leaving four fire emojis beneath the photograph.

The holiday comes as the Spencer twins celebrate turning 34, with Amelia joined by her husband, Greg Mallett, and Eliza accompanied by her fiancé, Channing Millerd.

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