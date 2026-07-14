King Charles pens emotional message after Archie, Lilibet UK departure

King Charles penned a letter full of emotions after a brief meetup with his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet, at Highgrove.

The monarch took part in a celebration happening in Leeds via a personal message as the city marked its 400th anniversary.

On July 13 1626, Leeds was granted its first Royal Charter by King Charles I.

Now, Charles and Queen Camilla extended warm greetings to the people of Leeds on this milestone.

During the celebrations, the King's letter was read to the public.

"On the occasion of the 400th anniversary of Leeds receiving its Royal Charter, The Queen and I extend our most heartfelt congratulations to you all," Prince William's father said.

He added, "For more than four centuries Leeds has served as an industrial, creative and cultural jewel of England. From the oldest working railway to the filming of the first motion picture, Loiners have long strived for a prosperous future through shared resilience and enterprise."

Charles acknowledged the city's tireless work results in many businesses, universities and hubs of art, research and hospitality.

He recalled his most recent visit to Leeds, cherishing his meeting with hardworking and generous people.

"I was deeply touched by the warmth of the welcome and the optimism and civic pride of the local people.

"I know that this special occasion will be marked with the typical joviality of spirit for which old Leodis is known! My warmest wishes are with you all as you celebrate this important anniversary," the King wrote.