King Charles uses historic title in major royal milestone

King Charles achieved another milestone of his reign as he arrived on the Isle of Man on Tuesday for his inaugural visit as Lord of Mann.

The 77-year-old, who serves as Head of State for the island, marked a significant moment in the Crown Dependency's constitutional calendar.

This visit represents Prince William and Harry's father's first journey to the island since ascending to the throne.

Charles previously visited in April 2012 as Prince of Wales alongside the Queen, then Duchess of Cornwall, during Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The monarch kicked off the visit with his arrival at Tynwald Court in central Douglas, where he addressed a brief parliamentary sitting acknowledging his position.

A ceremonial procession preceded his entrance to the Chamber, with the King following the ancient Manx Sword of State, a medieval artefact that has represented Tynwald's authority since at least the fifteenth century.

The Tynwald President delivered a Loyal Address to the King, who responded before receiving a scroll commemorating the address.

The King also greeted members of the public gathered outside the parliament building.

It is to mention here that Tynwald is widely considered the oldest continuous parliamentary assembly anywhere in the world, maintaining an unbroken tradition of gatherings for more than a millennium.

The parliament consists of two chambers: the House of Keys, whose members are directly elected, and the Legislative Council, which is indirectly elected, with both bodies convening together as the High Court of Tynwald.

Royal connections to the institution run deep, with Queen Elizabeth II presiding over a special Tynwald sitting during her first visit to the island on 9th August 1955.

On the other hand, the monarch also graced a Garden Party in the grounds of Government House, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor since 1863.