King Charles team responds to Prince Harry UK drama: 'Show humility'

Is Prince Harry thinking the world revolves around him? These questions were raised inside Palace walls after his demands on the controversial UK trip.

For the past couple of weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK return has been dominating the headlines.

It was first revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are set to touch down in the country where their father was born and raised.

King Charles even offered Harry a royal stay at the Palace. But then a spokesperson of Duke issued a fiery statement, putting the blame on royal aides for taking away the opportunity at the last minute.

They said that Harry was busy managing security issues; hence, the reply to the offer was delayed.

Now, an insider told Heat World, "Everything that has happened the last couple of weeks is being seen by most people around Charles as more proof that Harry thinks the world revolves around him and his wife."

Harry is reportedly testing the patience of his father, not with the security concerns, but with his "extra demands, the constant briefings and this feeling that he expects everyone to dance to his tune."

About the accommodation issue, Palace aides responded quite carefully to teach Harry a lesson.

"Of course, it’s been phrased very carefully with the official excuse being that staff had insufficient time to prepare, plus the King’s busy work calendar was also a factor. But nobody is really buying that, certainly not Harry," said the source.

People inside royal circles believe that if the Duke of Sussex genuinely desires to make peace with the firm, he needs to show more "humility."