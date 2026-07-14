Edo takes clever step after Princess Beatrice big shock

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has reportedly been thinking about his better future with a clever strategy amid a family scandal.

Since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's 'dark' secrets leaked in the Epstein files, the royal position of their daughters has also been affected pretty badly.

From not being invited to key events to losing professional work, the Princesses paid the price of their parents' actions.

Similarly, Beatrice and Eugenie's husbands' social standing has also been suffering due to the Epstein controversy.

Edo, the CEO and founder of Banda Studio, has come up with a key plan, and that is to be in the good books of Prince William and Princess Kate.

For the unversed, Banda Studio is "a multi-disciplinary property practice, covering property search and acquisition, development, project management, architecture and interior design all over the world."

For this business to flourish, Edo wants good connections, and royal approval would be very helpful.

Talking to Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, the property developer "clearly has a vested interest in steering a stable ship, with a firm like Banda Property reliant on reputation. Good relations with the Waleses, therefore, have an added importance for him."