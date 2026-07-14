Palace issues first statement from Princess after urgent surgery

The royal family received some positive news about a key member of the family as they marked a big welcome.

The Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who had been diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, was taken into urgent surgery last month as her condition had deteriorated.

It was revealed that the surgery had gone well and the doctors also assured of it, but noted that she would be staying at the hospital for a specific time to ensure her condition was safe to go home.

The Royal House of Norway revealed on Tuesday that Mette-Marit was discharged from Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, indicating improvement in her condition.

“I am deeply grateful,” the Crown Princess said in the statement. “First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone who make the choice to donate organs. Through organ donation, I have been given the gift of life. Words fail me as I try to express how profoundly grateful and humbled I am.”

She continued, “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has stood by me throughout this long journey: my family, the doctors, surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists and other healthcare professionals, as well as all those who make an invaluable contribution to the Norwegian health service every day.”

The Princess gave a nod to all those living with fibrosis and noted how the condition is “not for the faint-hearted”. She acknowledged the support she received from Norway as it gave her strength when she needed it the most.

Mette-Marit’s husband, Prince Haakon, said that it was a “great relief” to have princess back home and praised the medical team.

“Although we know that there is a long period of recovery ahead of us, and that complications may arise, it feels very good to have come this far,” he said.