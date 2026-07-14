Duke and Duchess of Westminster reveal London's newest green gem

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster joined the Mayor of London on Sunday to celebrate the reopening of Grosvenor Square.

The completion of an ambitious restoration project will see one of the capital's most historic green spaces reopen to the public on 20 July.

It marked the culmination of a decade of planning and redevelopment, with the iconic Mayfair square undergoing a major transformation into a greener, more sustainable public garden designed to benefit both people and wildlife.

Situated in the heart of London's West End, the newly restored Grosvenor Square has been redesigned with climate resilience at its core.

The project has introduced more than 150,000 new plants and flower bulbs, 44 newly planted tree, and two wetland areas that are expected to boost biodiversity while helping manage rainwater naturally.

Speaking at the reopening, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster joined civic leaders in celebrating the project.

The Grosvenor Estate, which owns and manages the square, has described the redevelopment as part of its long-term commitment to creating healthier and more sustainable public spaces.