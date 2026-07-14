King Charles' team drops heartbreaking update, dampening Britons excitement

King Charles' Sandringham estate has made a bombshell announcement about change of plan at the eleventh hour.

The 77-year-old's country estate was set to host a major UK festival, but has now been forced to make a devastating last-minute change to the summer schedule.

Heritage Live, due to take place next month, was set to feature an A-list lineup including Janet Jackson and Lionel Richie. However, the festival organisers sadly announced on Monday to cancel it due to limited ticket sales.

"We're devastated to report the heartbreaking news that we have no choice but to cancel this summer's HeritageLive festivals at the Englefield Estate, the Audley End Estate and the Sandringham Estate," a message from Heritage Live, reposted by Sandringham on Instagram, read.

The statement continued: "We'd been working desperately hard behind the scenes to conclude an investment and equity package to ease the burden of an extraordinarily tough year, but this last beacon of hope has fallen through at the 11th hour, making it impossible to go ahead.

"As one of the few remaining British independent promoters, it's become almost impossible to compete in what has become an increasingly saturated festival market."

The festival said it would be "irresponsible and wrong of us to proceed without the certainty that we'd be able to meet all of our supplier, artist and crew costs," and confirmed ticket refunds would be processed by ticket agents.

"The whole HeritageLive team is absolutely devastated. It would have been the most amazing summer with such an extraordinary array of supreme talent and we're all so very sorry to let everyone down," the festival added, thanking fans for their support over the past decade.