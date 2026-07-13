Matt Damon makes shocking confession about filming ‘The Odyssey’

Matt Damon has called The Odyssey the hardest movie he has ever made.

The 55-year-old actor plays Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic and despite his long career, Damon admitted that he was not fully prepared for how difficult the shoot would be.

Speaking on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, Damon recalled Nolan warning him, saying, “This movie's gonna be hard.”

The star initially thought his experience would prepare him. However, Nolan warned him again, “No. This movie's gonna be really hard.”

Damon admitted, “He, to his credit, was not lying.”

The actor explained that the huge scale of the film made it especially challenging.

“It was definitely the hardest movie I've ever done just because it was so ambitious, just because what he was trying to do,” he said.

Filming took the cast to beaches in Morocco, mountains and boats, often in difficult weather.

“There was a lot of physical discomfort. It felt more like an expedition than a movie,” Damon said.

The Oppenheimer actor also had to prepare his body for the demanding role as he followed a strict diet and trained hard before filming.

He previously revealed that he dropped to 167 pounds for the movie, his lowest weight since high school.

Despite the difficult conditions, Matt praised Nolan for facing the same challenges as everyone else and never complaining.

For him, the experience pushed him further than any other film in his long career.