Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted on family outing days after wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be basking in the glory of their marital bliss as they avoid cameras and questions, and continue to celebrate quietly with their family.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, were spotted at a wedding in Los Angeles this week, and were also seen hanging out with their brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce.

The two couples reportedly dined at the Yellowstone Club with Jason and Kylie's daughters - Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

While no pictures have been released from the family dinner, the newlyweds were captured on camera in many pictures from the wedding.

The Opalite hitmaker and the NFL star gave fans the first glimpse of their wedding rings at the wedding outing.

Although Swifties are still waiting for the 'Tayvis' wedding pictures, Kylie has assured fans that they will "eventually" come out.