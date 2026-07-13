 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted on family outing days after wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go under the radar for dinner with Jason and Kylie

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 13, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted on family outing days after wedding
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted on family outing days after wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be basking in the glory of their marital bliss as they avoid cameras and questions, and continue to celebrate quietly with their family.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, were spotted at a wedding in Los Angeles this week, and were also seen hanging out with their brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce.

The two couples reportedly dined at the Yellowstone Club with Jason and Kylie's daughters - Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley. 

While no pictures have been released from the family dinner, the newlyweds were captured on camera in many pictures from the wedding. 

The Opalite hitmaker and the NFL star gave fans the first glimpse of their wedding rings at the wedding outing.

Although Swifties are still waiting for the 'Tayvis' wedding pictures, Kylie has assured fans that they will "eventually" come out.

Make us preferred on Google
Michael Jackson biopic hits $1 billion despite major backlash
Michael Jackson biopic hits $1 billion despite major backlash
Who won 'Love Island USA' season 8? Meet the winning couple
Who won 'Love Island USA' season 8? Meet the winning couple
Keith Urban and Bunnie XO dating? Details revealed
Keith Urban and Bunnie XO dating? Details revealed
Tom Holland recreates 'Spider-Man' meme in surprising interview
Tom Holland recreates 'Spider-Man' meme in surprising interview
Hilary Duff addresses most asked fan question about 'Lizzy McGuire'
Hilary Duff addresses most asked fan question about 'Lizzy McGuire'
Dina Taji saves Lee Andrews' dog amid his Dubai arrest
Dina Taji saves Lee Andrews' dog amid his Dubai arrest
‘Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie's next big role seemingly leaked
‘Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie's next big role seemingly leaked
Broadway star Josh Gresetti said his 'heart is hurting' days before suicide
Broadway star Josh Gresetti said his 'heart is hurting' days before suicide