Netflix drops exciting first look at José Mourinho documentary

Netflix has released the first teaser for its new José Mourinho documentary.

The series, which is called Mourinho, will be released all over the world on August 11 as it will tell the story of one of football’s most famous managers.

In the teaser, Mourinho takes viewers inside his trophy room and looks back at his long career.

The room includes a Premier League trophy, boots signed by Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s first professional shirt.

“I started winning in 2003, and my last title was 2022,” Mourinho says. “So it was 20 years winning. That why you want to tell my story. You don’t do a documentary with a guy that wins nothing.”

The series, however, also looks back at how Mourinho became known as “The Special One” after joining Chelsea in 2004.

“It’s not like I come here and I think I’m special,” he says. “‘The Special One’ is some special shit some guys in England found for me.”

The documentary was filmed over two years and it follows Mourinho’s career from his huge success with Porto to his time at Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

It also covers his later jobs at Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahçe and Benfica.

Big football names including Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Iker Casillas, Alex Ferguson and Zlatan Ibrahimović also appear in the series.

The documentary arrives as Mourinho starts his second spell as Real Madrid manager.