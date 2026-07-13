Sam Neill death: Nicole Kidman, Karl Urban, and more pay tribute

Sam Neill passed away in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by loved ones

Sam Neill’s death has sparked a wave of grief across Hollywood.

After the Jurassic Park star passed away in Sydney on Monday, July 13, tributes poured in from his friends and colleagues.

Among those mourning Neill was Nicole Kidman, who had her breakout role playing Neill’s wife in the 1989 thriller Dead Calm. “He was one of the greats… A joy to be around,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald. “We met when I was just 18, and he took me under his wing and we stayed friends for life. He was charming, kind, funny, and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family,” she added.

The Boys actor Karl Urban sent his “heartfelt condolences” to Neill’s family under his death announcement post, writing, “Sam was truly brilliant. An inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man, A national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the to world [sic]. God speed Sam.”

Heredity star Toni Collette wrote, “I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are.”

Neill’s former Peaky Blinders costars Finn Cole, Joe Cole, and Paul Anderson also paid tribute, while the official Peaky Blinders Instagram account wrote, “We are devastated to hear that Sam Neill has died. Sam’s portrayal of Chester Campbell is one for the ages. A villain who is despicable, petty, manipulative, but also charismatic, vulnerable, funny, and supremely entertaining to watch.”

The statement continued, “Sam was one of the key forces that got Peaky Bliners off to a running start, for which we will be forever grateful.”

Neill’s family announced his death on Monday via Instagram, sharing that he was “surrounded by family and passed away with the dignity that has characterized his whole life.”

The beloved actor’s death comes two months after he announced he was cancer-free.